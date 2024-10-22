Fantasy Hockey
Brandon Hagel News: Four-point game includes hat trick

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 23, 2024 at 4:36am

Hagel scored a natural hat trick in the second period of Tuesday's 8-5 victory over New Jersey. He also had an assist in the same frame.

It was Hagel's third career NHL hat trick, two of which have come against the Devils, and he did all of his damage Tuesday in a 6:26 span. He put the Bolts up 3-2 at the 9:27 mark, and then scored off the rush at 13:01. He stuffed in a rebound at 15:53. Hagel has eight points, including five goals, in his last five games, and he's put up 13 shots and a plus-7 rating in that span. He, Anthony Cirelli and Conor Geekie have demonstrated remarkable chemistry so far this season, and a 60-point season is within reach. Maybe more.

