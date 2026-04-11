Brandon Hagel headshot

Brandon Hagel News: Gets sniper's goal in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 11, 2026 at 6:13pm

Hagel scored a goal on four shots in Saturday's 2-1 win over Boston.

Hagel got the Lightning on the board early in the third period when he broke in alone and scored five-hole on Jeremy Swayman. Hagel's 36th goal of the season set a new career high. He could have two more outings to get his timing back before the postseason begins, but he played well in his return after missing five games because of a lower-body injury.

Brandon Hagel
Tampa Bay Lightning
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Hagel See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Hagel See More
NHL Barometer: Caufield Closing In On 50
NHL
NHL Barometer: Caufield Closing In On 50
Author Image
Jan Levine
4 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 26
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 26
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
16 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 24
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 24
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
18 days ago