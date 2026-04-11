Brandon Hagel News: Gets sniper's goal in return

Hagel scored a goal on four shots in Saturday's 2-1 win over Boston.

Hagel got the Lightning on the board early in the third period when he broke in alone and scored five-hole on Jeremy Swayman. Hagel's 36th goal of the season set a new career high. He could have two more outings to get his timing back before the postseason begins, but he played well in his return after missing five games because of a lower-body injury.