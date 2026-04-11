Brandon Hagel headshot

Brandon Hagel News: Good to go Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Hagel (lower body) will play against Boston on Saturday, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Following a five-game absence, Hagel will return to a top-six role against the Bruins on Saturday. He should log time on the power play in the contest. Hagel has racked up 35 goals, 73 points and 205 shots on net across 69 appearances this season.

Brandon Hagel
Tampa Bay Lightning
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