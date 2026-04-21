Brandon Hagel headshot

Brandon Hagel News: Gordie Howe hat trick in Game 2 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Hagel had a goal and an assist in a 3-2 overtime win over Montreal in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference First Round on Tuesday.

Hagel was also very involved in the physical aspect of the game, and he threw his gloves down against Juraj Slafkovsky in the second period to record a Gordie Howe hat trick. He finished with seven PIM. Hagel has four points, including three goals, nine PIM and four shots in two games this postseason.

Brandon Hagel
Tampa Bay Lightning
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