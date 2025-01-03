Brandon Hagel News: Grabs helper Thursday

Hagel notched an assist in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Sharks.

Hagel has gotten on the scoresheet in eight of the last nine games, earning five goals and six assists in that span. He helped out on Anthony Cirelli's tally in Thursday's contest. Hagel is up to 42 points, 90 shots on net, 28 PIM, 26 blocked shots and a plus-14 rating over 35 appearances. The duo of Hagel and Cirelli has been the foundation of the second line, which has helped to spread the scoring burden throughout the Lightning's top six.