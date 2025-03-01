Fantasy Hockey
Brandon Hagel headshot

Brandon Hagel News: Hits 30-goal mark this season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 1, 2025 at 4:34pm

Hagel scored a goal Saturday in a 3-1 win over the Capitals.

Hagel extended his point streak to eight games (14 points; eight goals, six assists). The goal was his 30th this season (68 points), which ties his career mark set in 2022-23. Remarkably, none of those goals have come on the power play. Hagel is on track for a possible 40-goal, 95-point and 240-shot season. He's done it he hard way -- seven of his points (three goals, four assists) have come shorthanded, while just seven (all assists) have come on the power play. Hagel would get some Selke consideration if he didn't already have 42 PIM this year.

