Brandon Hagel News: In action Wednesday

Hagel (lower body) will suit up versus the Rangers on Wednesday, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

Hagel has appeared in just one of the Bolts' last seven contests due to his lower-body problem. With his injury concerns behind him, Hagel should slot into a top-six role for the Lightning and figures to see time with the man advantage. In his last 10 contests, the 27-year-old forward racked up six goals, nine assists and 34 shots while averaging 20:24 of ice time.