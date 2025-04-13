Brandon Hagel News: Joins 90-point club

Hagel logged three assists in Sunday's 7-4 win over the Sabres.

Hagel had a hand in both of Jake Guentzel's goals as well as a Ryan McDonagh tally in this contest. One of the three assists came on the power play. Hagel is at two goals and seven helpers over seven contests in April. The 26-year-old winger has taken his career year to another new level, reaching the 90-point mark (35 goals, 55 assists) Sunday while adding 222 shots on net, 58 hits, 59 blocked shots, 54 PIM and a plus-35 rating in 80 appearances. His 2024-25 output is already 15 points better than his previous career high from last season.