Brandon Hagel headshot

Brandon Hagel News: Lights lamp in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 29, 2024 at 6:46pm

Hagel scored a goal on four shots and blocked one shot in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Canadiens.

After three Montreal defenders flowed to Brayden Point, Hagel gathered a loose puck and walked in alone to beat Sam Montembeault glove side for Tampa Bay's first goal. It was the 17th tally for Hagel, who was on the ice for 26:05. His 41 points through 34 outings have him on schedule to establish a new career high.

Brandon Hagel
Tampa Bay Lightning
More Stats & News
