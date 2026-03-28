Brandon Hagel News: Moves up franchise all-time list
Hagel had a goal and an assist in a 4-2 win over the Senators on Saturday.
The goal was his 34th of the season, which puts him one from tying his career mark (2024-25). Hagel has 13 points (four goals, nine assists; 20 shots) over the past seven games. He was held off the scoresheet just once in that span. It was Hagel's 85th career multipoint game with the Bolts to tie Alex Killorn for 10th place on the franchise's all-time list.
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