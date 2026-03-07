Brandon Hagel headshot

Brandon Hagel News: Multi-point performance Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 8, 2026 at 7:17am

Hagel had a goal and an assist in Saturday's 5-2 win over Toronto.

It was Hagel's first multi-point game since Feb. 1 against Boston. Over 56 appearances this season, he's third in team with 57 points and second on the club with 29 goals. Hagel has struggled to kickstart his offense after the Olympics, posting just two goals and one assist in six outings since his return from Italy.

Brandon Hagel
Tampa Bay Lightning
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Hagel See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Hagel See More
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 28
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 28
Author Image
Chris Morgan
8 days ago