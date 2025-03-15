Brandon Hagel News: New career mark for goals

Hagel scored a goal in a 6-2 win over Boston on Saturday.

Hagel has a point in each of his last three games (one goal, two assists) and five points, including four assists, in his past five contests. It was Hagel's first goal in seven games, and his 31st snipe of the season, which set a new career mark. Put your hand up if you believed this guy would be a top-12 goal scorer in the NHL. Hagel is one of three Bolts who rank among the top 12 in goals. Jake Guentzel and Brayden Point both have 32 and are in a three-way tie for ninth, while Nikita Kucherov is 19th with 28.