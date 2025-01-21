Fantasy Hockey
Brandon Hagel News: Reaches 50-point mark

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 21, 2025

Hagel produced a power-play assist and went minus-3 in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Hagel had mixed results Monday, but his helper got him to the 50-point mark for the season (20 goals, 30 assists). He's surged to that level, racking up three goals and five assists over his last eight outings. The winger has added 130 shots on net, seven power-play points, 35 blocked shots, 38 PIM and a plus-11 rating over 45 appearances in what's shaping up to be a career year.

Brandon Hagel
Tampa Bay Lightning
