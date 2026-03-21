Brandon Hagel News: Registers two assists in win
Hagel notched two assists, two shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Oilers.
Hagel has two goals and six helpers over the first three games of the Lightning's road trip, which ends in Calgary on Sunday. The 27-year-old winger is up to 67 points (32 goals, 35 assists), 183 shots on net, 54 PIM, 41 hits, 36 blocked shots and a plus-35 rating over 63 appearances. Hagel is firmly in the Lightning's top six and continues to offer plenty of multi-category production in fantasy.
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Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Hagel See More