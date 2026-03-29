Brandon Hagel headshot

Brandon Hagel News: Scores 35th goal of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 29, 2026 at 6:27pm

Hagel scored a goal in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Predators.

Hagel found the back of the net at the 4:33 mark of the final frame, giving the Lightning a transitory 2-1 lead, although the Bolts would end up winning thanks to a later goal from Corey Perry. Hagel has matched the best goal tally of his career, set across 82 regular-season games in 2024-25, though he's unlikely to reach the 90-point threshold he did then. Over 68 regular-season contests, Hagel has notched 73 points (35 goals and 38 assists) in 2025-26. He's also on quite a scoring roll since he's found the back of the net in three of his last four appearances.

Brandon Hagel
Tampa Bay Lightning
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Hagel See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Hagel See More
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 26
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 26
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
3 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 24
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 24
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
5 days ago
Hutch’s Hockey: Surprising Fantasy Breakouts, Must-Drops & Playoff Race Shakeups
NHL
Hutch’s Hockey: Surprising Fantasy Breakouts, Must-Drops & Playoff Race Shakeups
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
6 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 19
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 19
Author Image
Corey Abbott
10 days ago