Brandon Hagel News: Scores 35th goal of season
Hagel scored a goal in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Predators.
Hagel found the back of the net at the 4:33 mark of the final frame, giving the Lightning a transitory 2-1 lead, although the Bolts would end up winning thanks to a later goal from Corey Perry. Hagel has matched the best goal tally of his career, set across 82 regular-season games in 2024-25, though he's unlikely to reach the 90-point threshold he did then. Over 68 regular-season contests, Hagel has notched 73 points (35 goals and 38 assists) in 2025-26. He's also on quite a scoring roll since he's found the back of the net in three of his last four appearances.
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