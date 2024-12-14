Brandon Hagel News: Scores twice in win

Hagel scored two goals on three shots and added two blocked shots in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Kraken.

Hagel tied the game at 1-1 in the first period and added an empty-netter in the third. This was his fourth multi-point effort in the last six contests, a span in which he has five goals and three assists. The 26-year-old winger is up to 15 goals, 35 points, 78 shots on net, 20 blocked shots, 24 PIM and a plus-15 rating over 28 appearances. Hagel remains strong and steady on offense while filling a second-line role.