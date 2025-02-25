Brandon Hagel News: Six-game, 13-point streak

Hagel scored a goal and registered five shots in a 4-1 win over the Oilers on Tuesday.

Hagel has delivered a six-game, 13-point scoring streak that includes six goals, and he has put up a goal in five of those six games. How impressive has he been this season? Hagel is tied with Mark Scheifele for 12th in the NHL in scoring with 65 points, and the Jets' pivot continues to be lauded for his dominant excellence this season. And he's only two points behind superstar Mikko Rantanen. Ride this wave -- it looks sustainable. Hagel is just 26 years old, so this isn't lightning in a older player's bottle.