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Brandon Hagel News: Stays hot in Game 3 loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

Hagel scored his fourth goal of the playoffs Friday during the Lightning's 3-2 overtime loss to the Canadiens in Game 3 of their first-round series.

The 27-year-old winger gave Tampa Bay a 2-1 lead early in the second period, intercepting a pass in the neutral zone and then snapping a shot past Jakub Dobes through a partial screen. Hagel has found the back of the net in all three games of the series so far, piling up five points in total, but he may need to stay locked in as the Bolts try to even things up in Game 4 on Sunday.

Brandon Hagel
Tampa Bay Lightning
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