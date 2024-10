Hagel scored a shorthanded goal on two shots in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Wild.

It wasn't a repeat effort of his hat trick from Tuesday, but it was Hagel's first shorthanded tally since 2022-23. The 26-year-old winger continues to see time in all situations, including in a second-line role at even strength. He's been excellent to begin 2024-25, earning six goals, three assists, 18 shots on net and a plus-5 rating over seven appearances.