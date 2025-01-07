Fantasy Hockey
Brandon Hagel headshot

Brandon Hagel News: Still on career pace

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 7, 2025

Hagel scored a goal Tuesday in a 3-2 win over Carolina.

Hagel jammed in a rebound off a point shot late in the first to open the scoring. He remains on a career pace with 43 points (18 goals, 25 assists) in 38 games. At his current rate, Hagel could top 90 points and stuff home almost 40 goals. The 26-year-old is a smart fantasy option, albeit slightly underrated because stars like Nikita Kucherov and Brayden Point block most of the light in Tampa Bay.

