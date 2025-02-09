Brandon Hagel News: Supplies two helpers Sunday

Hagel produced two assists, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Canadiens.

Hagel had a hand in the opening and closing tallies Sunday, setting up Nick Paul's first-period goal and adding a secondary assist on Anthony Cirelli's empty-netter. This was Hagel's third multi-point effort in his last six games, a span in which he has six goals, five assists and a plus-12 rating. The winger is up to a stellar 62 points (seven on the power play, six shorthanded), 159 shots on net, 43 hits, 42 blocked shots, 40 PIM and a plus-24 rating over 55 appearances. His career high in points is 75 from the 2023-24 regular season, and it's very much in reach. He'll have to put his NHL success on pause for a couple of weeks, but Hagel will be active for Team Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off.