Brandon Hagel News: Tallies two points

Hagel netted a shorthanded goal, dished an assist and blocked three shots in Sunday's 4-1 win against Seattle.

Hagel's return from playing with Team Canada in the 4 Nations Face-Off was an all-around performance highlighted by acquiring two points at a skater disadvantage. His shorthanded goal opened scoring on the night in the second period and his assist was on Nick Paul's empty-net tally. Overall, Hagel is up to 27 goals, 37 assists and 161 shots on net in 56 appearances this season. At 64 points, the 26-year-old winger ranks tied for the 12th-most points in the league and is tied for 10th in goals. He should continue to provide fantasy managers great value while skating in Tampa Bay's top six and on the first power-play unit.