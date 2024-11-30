Fantasy Hockey
Brandon Hagel News: Twelve points in last six games

Published on November 30, 2024

Hagel put up two assists Saturday in a 5-3 loss to Toronto.

Hagel had two assists and has 12 points (two goals, 10 assist) in his past six games; he was held off the scoresheet once in that span. Hagel sits second on the Tampa Bay scoring list with 29 points in 23 games, behind only Nikita Kucherov. His name has even been whispered as a possible 13th forward for Team Canada at the upcoming 4 Nations Cup. Yes, he's been that good.

