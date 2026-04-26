Brandon Hagel News: Two goals in comeback win

Hagel scored twice on three shots, added two PIM and logged two hits in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Canadiens in Game 4.

Hagel continues to be the hero for the Lightning with six goals and a helper over four games to open the playoffs. He had the tying goal on a power play at 1:40 of the third period, and he followed that up with the eventual game-winner with 4:53 left in regulation. In addition to his offense, Hagel has added nine shots on net, five hits, 13 PIM and a plus-6 rating. He'll look to keep the offense rolling as the series shifts back to Tampa for Game 5 on Wednesday.