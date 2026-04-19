Brandon Hagel headshot

Brandon Hagel News: Two goals in Game 1 overtime loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Hagel scored two goals in a 4-3 overtime loss to Montreal in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference First Round on Sunday.

Hagel put the Bolts up 2-1 at 12:44 of the second period; his second goal came on the power play in the third. It tied the score 3-3. Hagel joined the Bolts the season after the team's last Stanley Cup win, and he's hungry to lift Lord Stanley. Game 2 is Tuesday.

Brandon Hagel
Tampa Bay Lightning
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Hagel See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Hagel See More
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet
NHL
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
4 days ago