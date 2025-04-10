Brandon Hagel News: Two helpers in Wednesday's loss

Hagel pocketed two assists, one on the power play, in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs.

The 26-year-old winger continues to be an incredibly steady contributor for the Lightning. Hagel hasn't gone back-to-back games without getting onto the scoresheet in over a month, and over the last 17 contests he's produced five goals and 17 points. He needs five more points over Tampa Bay's final four regular-season games to reach 90 for the first time in his career.