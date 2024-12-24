Brandon Hagel News: Two-point night Monday

Hagel collected a goal and an assist in Monday's 4-0 win over the Panthers.

After setting up Jake Guentzel in the first period, Hagel capped the scoring with an empty-netter in the third. It was Hagel's third multi-point performance in the last six games, extending a hot streak that has seen the 26-year-old winger erupt for eight goals and 22 points over the last 15 contests.