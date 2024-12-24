Fantasy Hockey
Brandon Hagel headshot

Brandon Hagel News: Two-point night Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 24, 2024

Hagel collected a goal and an assist in Monday's 4-0 win over the Panthers.

After setting up Jake Guentzel in the first period, Hagel capped the scoring with an empty-netter in the third. It was Hagel's third multi-point performance in the last six games, extending a hot streak that has seen the 26-year-old winger erupt for eight goals and 22 points over the last 15 contests.

Brandon Hagel
Tampa Bay Lightning
