Brandon Hagel News: Two points, 11 PIM in loss
Hagel recorded a goal, an assist, 11 PIM, two shots on goal and a blocked shot in Sunday's 8-7 loss to the Sabres.
The 11 PIM were a season-high for Hagel, though the game was intense, with 70 penalty minutes combined between the two teams. The 27-year-old winger also contributed in the scoring column, as this was his second straight multi-point effort. Hagel has been a bit inconsistent on a game-to-game basis of late, but he's still racked up 10 points (five goals, five assists) in his last 10 appearances dating back to Feb. 1.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Hagel See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Hagel See More