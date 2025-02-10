Fantasy Hockey
Brandon Halverson headshot

Brandon Halverson News: Dropped to AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 10, 2025

Halverson was returned to AHL Syracuse on Monday, per Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site.

Halverson has been the backup goalie behind Andrei Vasilevskiy in the last four games. If Jonas Johansson (lower body) remains unavailable after the 4 Nations Face-Off, Halverson could rejoin the Lightning. The 28-year-old Halverson has a 12-7-7 record with a 2.20 GAA and a .918 save percentage in 26 AHL appearances this season.

Brandon Halverson
Tampa Bay Lightning
