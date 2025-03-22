Fantasy Hockey
Brandon Halverson headshot

Brandon Halverson News: Expected to start Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2025

Halverson will start on the road against Utah on Saturday, per Gabby Shirley of FanDuel Sports Network Florida & Sun.

Jonas Johansson isn't an option because he's back in Tampa Bay due to a family matter. Halverson has a 2.32 GAA and a .913 save percentage in 34 appearances with AHL Syracuse in 2024-25. Although Halverson made an NHL relief appearance during the 2017-18 campaign, this will be the 28-year-old's first career start at the top level. Utah ranks 20th in goals per game with 2.83.

Brandon Halverson
Tampa Bay Lightning
