Brandon Halverson headshot

Brandon Halverson News: Fourth shutout of AHL season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2026

Halverson posted a 16-save shutout in AHL Syracuse's 5-0 win over Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Saturday.

Halverson is up to four shutouts in 26 appearances this season, one shy of his shutout total from 43 games in the 2024-25 regular season. He's added a 16-6-3 record with a 2.31 GAA and a .907 save percentage. Halverson remains an effective option for organizational depth, but he won't see much action with the Lightning as long as Andrei Vasilevskiy and Jonas Johansson stay healthy.

Brandon Halverson
Tampa Bay Lightning
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Halverson
