Brandon Halverson News: Inks two-year contract
Halverson was recalled from AHL Syracuse on Monday after signing a two-year contract with Tampa Bay, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports.
Halverson has a 12-7-7 record with a 2.20 GAA and a .918 save percentage through 26 AHL appearances this season. If Jonas Johansson (lower body) remains unavailable, Halverson could be the backup behind Andrei Vasilevskiy in Tuesday's home game versus Ottawa.
