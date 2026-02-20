Brandon Halverson headshot

Brandon Halverson News: Keeps rolling Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2026

Halverson posted a 25-save shutout in AHL Syracuse's 4-0 win over Charlotte on Friday.

Halverson notched his second shutout in his last three outings, and he's won five starts in a row. He's matched his career high for shutouts in a season with five this year. He's 18-6-3 with a 2.18 GAA and a .912 save percentage over 28 appearances.

Brandon Halverson
Tampa Bay Lightning
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Halverson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Halverson See More
Best NHL Bets Today: Expert Picks for Sunday, March 23
NHL
Best NHL Bets Today: Expert Picks for Sunday, March 23
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
334 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 9
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 9
Author Image
Chris Morgan
February 9, 2025
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 9
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 9
Author Image
Chris Morgan
February 9, 2025