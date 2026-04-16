Brandon Halverson headshot

Brandon Halverson News: Reassigned to AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Halverson was sent to AHL Syracuse on Thursday.

Halverson was the starting goaltender Wednesday in the Lightning's season finale, allowing four goals on 21 shots in a 4-2 loss to the Rangers. Halverson spent most of the 2025-26 campaign at AHL Syracuse, posting a 2.39 GAA and a .906 save percentage over 42 regular-season games.

Brandon Halverson
Tampa Bay Lightning
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