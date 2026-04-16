Brandon Halverson News: Reassigned to AHL
Halverson was sent to AHL Syracuse on Thursday.
Halverson was the starting goaltender Wednesday in the Lightning's season finale, allowing four goals on 21 shots in a 4-2 loss to the Rangers. Halverson spent most of the 2025-26 campaign at AHL Syracuse, posting a 2.39 GAA and a .906 save percentage over 42 regular-season games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Halverson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Halverson See More