Brandon Halverson headshot

Brandon Halverson News: Sent down Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Halverson was reassigned to AHL Syracuse on Thursday.

Halverson was called up by the Lightning on Sunday to provide additional depth for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. He didn't appear in either of the team's first two postseason matchups, and he'll head back to the AHL ahead of the Calder Cup Playoffs. Harrison Meneghin was called up Thursday in a corresponding move to replace Halverson on Tampa Bay's roster.

Brandon Halverson
Tampa Bay Lightning
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