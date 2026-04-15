Brandon Halverson headshot

Brandon Halverson News: Starting in regular-season finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Halverson will start at home versus the Rangers on Wednesday, Lightning reporter Gabby Shirley reports.

Halverson will get the nod after Andrei Vasilevskiy was initially expected to start. This is unlikely to be an injury-related issue -- Halverson is up with the team because Jonas Johansson (undisclosed) is unavailable. Halverson made a brief relief appearance Dec. 13 versus the Islanders but has otherwise spent the bulk of the campaign in the AHL.

Brandon Halverson
Tampa Bay Lightning
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Halverson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Halverson See More
Best NHL Bets Today: Expert Picks for Sunday, March 23
NHL
Best NHL Bets Today: Expert Picks for Sunday, March 23
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
March 23, 2025
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 9
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 9
Author Image
Chris Morgan
February 9, 2025