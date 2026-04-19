Brandon Halverson News: Summoned from minors
Halverson was recalled from AHL Syracuse on Sunday.
Halverson could serve as Andrei Vasilevskiy's backup in Game 1 against Montreal on Sunday if Jonas Johansson (undisclosed) remains unavailable. The 30-year-old Halverson posted a 24-11-6 record with a 2.42 GAA and a .905 save percentage in 43 AHL games during the 2025-26 regular season.
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