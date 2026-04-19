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Brandon Halverson News: Summoned from minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Halverson was recalled from AHL Syracuse on Sunday.

Halverson could serve as Andrei Vasilevskiy's backup in Game 1 against Montreal on Sunday if Jonas Johansson (undisclosed) remains unavailable. The 30-year-old Halverson posted a 24-11-6 record with a 2.42 GAA and a .905 save percentage in 43 AHL games during the 2025-26 regular season.

Brandon Halverson
Tampa Bay Lightning
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