Brandon Halverson News: Summoned from minors

Halverson was recalled from AHL Syracuse on Sunday.

Halverson could serve as Andrei Vasilevskiy's backup in Game 1 against Montreal on Sunday if Jonas Johansson (undisclosed) remains unavailable. The 30-year-old Halverson posted a 24-11-6 record with a 2.42 GAA and a .905 save percentage in 43 AHL games during the 2025-26 regular season.