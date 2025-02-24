Fantasy Hockey
Brandon Montour News: Adds a helper in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2025

Montour tallied an assist in Sunday's 4-1 loss against Tampa Bay.

Montour's helper came late in the game on Shane Wright's goal to prevent the shutout. The 30-year-old blueliner is up to 18 assists, 28 points and 166 shots on net in 58 appearances this season. Montour got off to a hot start this season with nine points in his first 10 games but has just seven points since the start of 2025. It is encouraging to see him get back on the scoresheet but he will need to showcase more consistent offensive output to get back to being a top defenseman for fantasy.

