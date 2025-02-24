Brandon Montour News: Adds helper in loss

Montour recorded an assist in Sunday's 4-1 loss against Tampa Bay.

Montour's helper came late in the game on Shane Wright's goal to prevent the shutout. The 30-year-old Montour is up to 18 assists, 28 points and 166 shots on net in 58 appearances this season. Montour got off to a hot start this season with nine points in his first 10 games but has just seven points since the start of 2025, a span of 21 contests. It is encouraging to see him get back on the scoresheet, but he will need to showcase more consistent offensive output to get back to being a top defenseman for fantasy.