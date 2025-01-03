Brandon Montour News: Earns 200th career helper

Montour provided a power-play assist, fired three shots on goal, added two PIM and doled out two hits in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Canucks.

Montour ended a four-game slump with the helper. That dry spell matched his longest of the season, though more notably, he is 19 games removed from his last multi-point effort. The 30-year-old blueliner is up to eight goals, 14 assists, six power-play points, 109 shots on net, 45 hits, 44 blocked shots, 28 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 38 appearances. He remains firmly in a top-four role.