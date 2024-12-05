Brandon Montour News: Earns power-play assist

Montour notched a power-play assist, four PIM and a minus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Islanders.

Montour has a helper in three straight contests, but this was his first power-play point since Oct. 29. The defenseman has three goals and four assists over his last eight outings. For the season, he continues to offer strong offense with 18 points (four on the power play) while adding 87 shots on net, 38 hits, 29 blocked shots, 22 PIM and a plus-5 rating across 26 appearances.