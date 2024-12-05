Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Brandon Montour headshot

Brandon Montour News: Earns power-play assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 5, 2024

Montour notched a power-play assist, four PIM and a minus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Islanders.

Montour has a helper in three straight contests, but this was his first power-play point since Oct. 29. The defenseman has three goals and four assists over his last eight outings. For the season, he continues to offer strong offense with 18 points (four on the power play) while adding 87 shots on net, 38 hits, 29 blocked shots, 22 PIM and a plus-5 rating across 26 appearances.

Brandon Montour
Seattle Kraken
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now