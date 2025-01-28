Brandon Montour News: Garners two helpers

Montour notched two assists and four shots on goal in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Ducks.

Montour ended a nine-game point drought with his pair of helpers, one of which came on the power play. The Kraken's offense has been inconsistent, but it looks bad for Montour compared to his usual level of performance. The blueliner is now at 25 points (seven on the power play), 145 shots on net, 59 blocked shots, 56 hits and a minus-6 rating across 51 appearances.