Brandon Montour News: Goals in three straight games

Montour scored a goal on three shots in Monday's 3-2 win over the Ducks.

Montour has a goal in three straight games for the first time in his career. The 30-year-old defenseman scored just 24 seconds after Andre Burakovsky tied the contest at 1-1 early in the third period, and Montour's tally was the game-winner. He has four points during his current streak, giving him seven goals, 15 points, 69 shots on net, 32 hits, 25 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating over 21 appearances in his first year with the Kraken. He's in position to challenge for a 60-point campaign, a mark he's reached just once back in 2022-23 with the Panthers when he had 73 points over 80 regular-season outings.