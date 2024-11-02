Brandon Montour News: Good to go

Montour (personal) will play Saturday against Ottawa, according to Kraken TV broadcaster Piper Shaw.

Montour missed Thursday's 4-1 loss to Toronto to attend the birth of his daughter. The 30-year-old blueliner has accumulated four goals, nine points, 33 shots on net, 11 blocked shots and 19 hits through 10 appearances this season. Montour's return to a top-four role and a spot on the first power-play unit will likely bump Cale Fleury from Saturday's lineup.