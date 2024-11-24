Brandon Montour News: Lights lamp again Saturday

Montour scored a goal on three shots and added three blocked shots and a plus-1 rating in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Kings.

The veteran blueliner spoiled David Rittich's shutout bid with 94 seconds left in the third period, blasting a shot through traffic that the goalie only got a piece of. Montour has found the back of the net in back-to-back games, and on the season he's racked up six goals and 14 points through his first 20 contests with the Kraken.