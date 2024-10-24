Brandon Montour News: Nabs assist Thursday

Montour logged an assist and two hits in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Jets.

Montour led all Kraken skaters with 26:52 of ice time. The 30-year-old is picking up a lot of the slack created in the absence of Vince Dunn (upper body), including on the power play. Montour is up to one goal, four assists, 29 shots on net, 13 hits, seven blocked shots, six PIM and a plus-3 rating through eight contests. Any concerns about his offense declining with his move from Florida to Seattle have yet to be a factor, and Montour should continue to be productive while serving as the Kraken's de facto No. 1 blueliner.