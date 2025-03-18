Fantasy Hockey
Brandon Montour headshot

Brandon Montour News: Point streak at four games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2025

Montour notched an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Montour has three goals and four assists during his four-game point streak. The defenseman is also at 11 points through nine outings in March, a resurgent month for him on offense. Overall, he's earned 16 goals, 23 helpers, 196 shots on net, 80 blocked shots, 73 hits, 43 PIM and a minus-12 rating through 68 appearances in a top-four role with power-play time.

