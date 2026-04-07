Brandon Montour News: Pots goal in loss

Montour scored a goal on three shots, added two PIM and went minus-2 in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Wild.

Montour snapped a five-game point drought with the tally. The 31-year-old defenseman is up to 11 goals, 32 points, 159 shots on net, 73 blocked shots, 65 hits, 43 PIM and a minus-17 rating across 59 appearances. Montour continues to play in a top-four role, and his per-game production has been in line with previous campaigns despite some missed time this year.