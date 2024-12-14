Brandon Montour News: Scores on early power play

Montour scored a power-play goal on two shots and went minus-2 in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Lightning.

Montour struck just 4:24 into the game for the opening goal, but the Lightning had a 2-1 lead less than nine minutes later. The goal was Montour's first since he scored in three straight games from Nov. 20-25. The defenseman is up to eight goals, 20 points (five on the power play), 93 shots on net, 40 hits, 34 blocked shots, 24 PIM and a plus-7 rating over 31 appearances this season. Vince Dunn has been on fire since he returned from an upper-body injury, so Montour is likely to remain on the second power-play unit for the time being.