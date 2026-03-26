Brandon Montour News: Seven points in last seven games
Montour potted two goals and four PIM in a 4-3 overtime win over the Lightning on Thursday.
Montour opened the scoring and then delivered the win in overtime. The defender is on a modest three-game, four-point scoring streak that includes two goals. And he has seven points, including five assists, in his last seven games. It's the fourth season in Montour's career that he's hit the 10-goal plateau. He has 31 points and 135 shots in 53 games.
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